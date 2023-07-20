Q: How does the world's biggest pizza brand respond to high inflation in the world's most populous nation? A: With the world's cheapest Domino's pizza.

The 49-rupee ($0.60) pizza in India, Domino's No.1 market outside America, is the tip of the spear in its fight against rampant inflation that's squeezing profits and pricing out many customers, according to the CEO of its franchisee there.

The company wants to "own that price point", said Sameer Khetarpal, confirming the stripped down, seven-inch cheese pizza with a "sprinkle" of basil and parsley is Domino's cheapest anywhere.

"You are coming to the store or open the app, because there is a 49-rupee callout," he said, adding that Domino's global team supported the plans. "Customers are going to eat out less because prices are higher everywhere - our existing consumers should not go out to some competition."