D-8 CCI Business Forum opens in Dhaka Tuesday

The ‘D-8 CCI (D-8 Chamber of Commerce & Industries) Business Forum and Expo 2022’ will be held on Jul 26-27 at the Sonargaon Hotel to commemorate the silver jubilee anniversary of the organisation.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the same hotel on Monday.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, chairman of D-8 Ministerial, will be the chief guest at the event.

The organisation’s roadmap and its strategies will be discussed during the General Assembly on Day 1 of the event and presented to the Ministerial on Day 2. After the event, it will be proposed to the trade and commerce ministries of the respective countries.