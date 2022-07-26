EasyJet counts $160 million loss from cancellations

British low-cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said cancellations and delays caused by staff shortages at airports and in the airhad cost it 133 million pounds ($160.3 million) in the three months to end June, but it added that operations had improved in July.

"We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalised," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said, after the group reported a headline loss before tax of 114 million pounds for the quarter.

An "unprecedented ramp up" in aviation, coupled with a tight labour market, had resulted in operational challenges culminating in higher levels of cancellations than normal, it said.