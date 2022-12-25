No interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post: Bloomberg LP



Bloomberg LP confirmed on Sunday that it has no interest in acquiring either Dow Jones or the Washington Post, a Bloomberg LP spokesman said in a tweet.

"There have been no conversations with anyone or either organization about an acquisition," spokesman Ty Trippet said in the tweet, which was retweeted by Michael Bloomberg.

News website Axios reported on Friday the billionaire owner of Bloomberg L.P. was interested in acquiring either WSJ parent Dow Jones from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O, or the Washington Post from Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos, citing a source familiar with Bloomberg's thinking.