7 organisations formed with Grameen Bank’s funds, not Yunus’ money: chairman

Grameen Bank Chairman AKM Saiful Majid has defended the takeover of seven organisations, of which Muhammad Yunus was chairman, saying they were founded with the microlender’s funds, not the Nobel laureate’s money.

Saiful came up with the remark at a press conference at the Grameen Bank headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday after Yunus alleged forceful takeover of the organisations last week.

Saiful said the appointment of chairman and directors in the organisations was done in keeping with the law.

He also accused Yunus of channelling Grameen Bank’s funds and said he has evidence to back these allegations.

“The seven organisations belong to the Grameen Bank because they were founded with the bank’s funds. Letters were sent to these organisations following the legal procedure. The Grameen Bank’s legal rights over these organisations will be restored. These do not belong to Professor Yunus,” Saiful said.

The seven organisations are Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Telecom, Grameen Fund, Grameen Matsya Foundation, Grameen Udyog, Grameen Samogri and Grameen Shokti.