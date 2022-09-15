    বাংলা

    Shell picks renewables boss Sawan as new CEO

    Sawan, a Canadian national, previously headed Shell's oil and gas production business and now oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies as well as its giant gas business

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 07:40 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 07:40 AM

    Shell on Thursday named Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables, as chief executive officer to replace Ben van Beurden, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.

    Sawan's appointment is effective Jan 1, Shell said, while van Beurden will continue to work as an adviser to the board until June 30.

    Reuters reported this month that Shell had shortlisted four candidates, including Sawan, to succeed van Beurden who is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm.

    Sawan, a Canadian national who previously headed Shell's oil and gas production business and now oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies as well as its giant gas business, was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, one source had said.

    "We will be disciplined and value focused, as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs," Sawan said in a statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Samsung expects to return to Russian market this year: report
    Samsung expects to return to Russian market this year
    The electronics giant is likely to resume sales in October after freezing shipments to Russia in early March, citing 'geopolitical developments'
    Tesla is sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot, Full Self-Driving claims
    Tesla sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot
    Elon Musk's electric car company is accused of misleading the public by falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features
    Bangladesh cricket star Shakib under SEC investigation over allegations of capital market manipulation
    SEC is investigating Shakib
    His name pops up in investigations on abnormal share price rise of One Bank and BDCOM
    Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
    Goodyear settles labour abuse claims at Malaysian factory
    The settlement covers several lawsuits filed against the tire maker by a total of 184 current and former workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher