    বাংলা

    Truckloads of apples start to rot as blocked Kashmir highway halts deliveries

    Nearly 8,000 trucks carrying apples worth one billion rupees are stranded on the highway for the last two weeks over highway repair works

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 10:25 AM

    Roadworks have halted thousands of trucks carrying millions of dollars worth of apples on Indian Kashmir's main highway, a major union leader said on Monday, triggering protests by growers as their produce begins to rot.

    Highway repairs were causing massive delays along the highway that connects the disputed Kashmir valley to the rest of India, meaning huge expected losses.

    "We have 8,000 trucks carrying apples worth 100 crore rupees (one billion rupees, or about $12.25 million) stranded on the highway for the last two weeks," Bashir Ahmad Basheer, the head of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, said.

    Employing more than three million people, fruit cultivation is an economic lifeline for the Himalayan region, which is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan.

    All 10 major wholesale fruit markets in the Kashmir valley were shut on Sunday and Monday as farmers protested against what they said was traffic mismanagement.

    "The apples in the truck have started rotting now," said Rajesh Kumar, a trucker from the northern Indian state of Punjab.

    "I don't know how many more days I will be here," he said, adding he had been stuck on the highway for six days.

    The Divisional Commissioner for Kashmir said this year had seen a bumper apple crop of more than 2.1 million metric tons due to heavy rain.

    "We have difficulties in the movement of traffic on the highway due to shooting stones (falling rocks) but it is beyond human control," Commissioner PK Pole said.

    Repair work on the Srinagar-Jammu highway would be finished this week, a local government official said on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire at end of 2023
    Unilever CEO Jope to retire at end of 2023
    The maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes declares the plan roughly two months after activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board
    Sterling collapses as investors fly into dollars
    Sterling collapses as investors fly into dollars
    Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England
    Dollar stands alone as rate hikes rattle stocks
    Dollar stands alone as rate hikes rattle stocks
    Last week, stocks and bonds crumbled after the United States and half a dozen other countries raised rates and projected pain ahead
    Grab sees no big layoffs despite weak market
    Grab sees no big layoffs despite weak market
    Grab does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs like rivals, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher