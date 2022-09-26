Truckloads of apples start to rot as blocked Kashmir highway halts deliveries

Employing more than three million people, fruit cultivation is an economic lifeline for the Himalayan region, which is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan.

All 10 major wholesale fruit markets in the Kashmir valley were shut on Sunday and Monday as farmers protested against what they said was traffic mismanagement.

"The apples in the truck have started rotting now," said Rajesh Kumar, a trucker from the northern Indian state of Punjab.

"I don't know how many more days I will be here," he said, adding he had been stuck on the highway for six days.

The Divisional Commissioner for Kashmir said this year had seen a bumper apple crop of more than 2.1 million metric tons due to heavy rain.

"We have difficulties in the movement of traffic on the highway due to shooting stones (falling rocks) but it is beyond human control," Commissioner PK Pole said.