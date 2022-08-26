Shoppers are cutting back on clothing, forcing US retailers to slash prices

Inflation-weary shoppers are cutting back sharply on clothing purchases, prompting US retailers to slash prices in order to clear inventory off the racks.

Earlier this month, executives at US giants Walmart and Target were forced to offer deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing to clear shelves.

This week, Victoria’s Secret, Urban Outfitters URBN.O and Kohl’s KSS.N said in conference calls with analysts that shoppers are only buying certain types of garments. While the companies did not give specific product examples, this is the trend they are seeing: Shoppers are willing to open their wallets for a two-for-$52 deal on bras at Victoria’s Secret, but a $52.95 pair of joggers at PINK may be just too much.

All eyes are on Gap Inc, which reports quarterly results after the market closes on Thursday.