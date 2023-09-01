StanChart Bangladesh says bank is ‘highly liquid’ as NPL ratio declines

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has assured its customers that its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has started to decrease after a brief spike due to the withdrawal of a COVID-19 payment moratorium by the central bank.
“Standard Chartered remains highly liquid and very well capitalised,” the lender said in a statement.
The ratio surpassed 3 percent in 2021, reaching 3.58 percent by Dec 31, 2022, but has since been on the decline, according to the statement.
The rise in the NPL ratio was attributed to a Tk 530 million increase in delinquencies, set against a Tk 14.18 billion reduction in total loan balances.
The bank said that it has made adequate provisions for these loans and that the number of rescheduled loans during this period was 'minimal'.
Furthermore, the entire NPL sum is fully covered by specific provisions made in the books, with an NPL coverage ratio of 126 percent as of December 31, 2022.
Standard Chartered Bangladesh reassured its customers that the elevated levels of NPL do not pose any further risk to the overall strength of the bank.
At the end of 2022, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 33 percent, surpassing the regulatory threshold of 12.5 percent. The ratio grew further to 33.28 percent by June, 2023.
The bank also emphasised its high liquidity, with the advance to deposit ratio at 56 percent on Dec 31, 2022, well below the regulatory limit of 87 percent.
Standard Chartered highlighted its strong liquidity, high shareholder equity, and high Capital Adequacy Ratio, due in part to the decision not to distribute 2021 dividends and instead prioritise clients' dollar needs.
Almost 50 percent of the incremental income recorded in 2022 came from higher returns on investment in government bonds, while a large foreign currency deposit base earned higher returns due to rate hikes by the US Fed.
Standard Chartered's revenue growth was also driven by higher earnings from interest income, commissions, exchange and mark-to-market gains on derivatives, and robust trade facilitation income streams.
The bank credited its "strong governance and prudent provisioning approach" for its "strong performance".
In 2022, improved risk management and strong recovery performance led to a further reduction of loan loss provisions by approximately Tk 8 billion.
Despite this, the bank said that the current loan provisions coverage ratio stands at 202 percent of non-performing loans.
The bank pointed to its “strong” monitoring process to maintain high asset quality and adhere to loan loss provisions as per the guidelines of the Bangladesh Bank.
“As per our prudent practice, generally, the actual provisions held in our books for the classified loans are higher than the provisions required as per the BB guidelines.”