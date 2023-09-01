StanChart Bangladesh says bank is ‘highly liquid’ as NPL ratio declines

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has assured its customers that its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has started to decrease after a brief spike due to the withdrawal of a COVID-19 payment moratorium by the central bank.

“Standard Chartered remains highly liquid and very well capitalised,” the lender said in a statement.

The ratio surpassed 3 percent in 2021, reaching 3.58 percent by Dec 31, 2022, but has since been on the decline, according to the statement.

The rise in the NPL ratio was attributed to a Tk 530 million increase in delinquencies, set against a Tk 14.18 billion reduction in total loan balances.

The bank said that it has made adequate provisions for these loans and that the number of rescheduled loans during this period was 'minimal'.

Furthermore, the entire NPL sum is fully covered by specific provisions made in the books, with an NPL coverage ratio of 126 percent as of December 31, 2022.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh reassured its customers that the elevated levels of NPL do not pose any further risk to the overall strength of the bank.