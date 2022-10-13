Russian law on stock conversion baffles global banks, clients

Global investors and banks have been voicing confusion about their efforts to convert depositary receipts of Russian companies into ordinary shares in compliance with a new Russian law, according to advisors and client communications from the banks.

Some banks including Citigroup and BNY Mellon have had to temporarily halt these processes, after Moscow made a drive to ensure Russian firms axe their depositary receipt programs. The intent of the law was to reduce the influence of foreign banks on Russian companies after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Many international investors who have tried to convert their Russian assets have been unable to do so, the advisors said.

"This is complete chaos now," said Grigory Marinichev, a partner at law firm Morgan Lewis, which is advising roughly 300 investors and brokerages. "Nobody understands what is happening and what will happen next."

JPMorgan & Chase, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNY Mellon act as depositary banks for most Russian depositary receipt programs, according to Clearstream. Depositary receipts are certificates issued by a bank representing shares in a foreign company traded on a local stock exchange.

In statements to clients, some banks cited difficulties verifying there are enough shares to execute cancellations of depositary receipts.