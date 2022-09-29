Bashundhara says Bashundhara Miniket is not the company’s product

Leading conglomerate Bashundhara Group has said it does not produce Bashundhara Miniket or any rice marketed in its name.

It was among six companies that attended Bangladesh Competition commission hearings over the hike in prices of rice, flour, egg and cosmetics under eight brands on Wednesday.

The commission recently filed 44 cases against dozens of firms and merchants on charges of creating an artificial crisis in the market by raising the prices of essential commodities.

On the third day of the hearing, Redwanur Rahman, head of sales and marketing at Bashundhara Group, said the group’s Bashundhara Food and Beverage is involved in the flour business, but not rice.

The commission, however, sued the company in two cases - one related to rice and the other to flour.