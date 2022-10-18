Workers end strike that crippled Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram for a day

Workers have called off a strike that crippled Chattogram’s Khatunganj, one of the key wholesale markets of Bangladesh, after the authorities assured them of steps to catch the people who stabbed a fellow worker.

No goods were unloaded or supplied from the warehouses of the market on Tuesday as the workers said they would continue the strike until the assailants were arrested.

They finally ended the strike around 8pm after a meeting with the merchants, said Abdul Quader, finance secretary of Greater Khatunganj Goods Loading-Unloading Workers Union.

Workers said they demanded steps to arrest the attackers within 48 hours.