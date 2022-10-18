    বাংলা

    Workers end strike that crippled Khatunganj wholesale market in Chattogram for a day

    A worker was stabbed allegedly in an attack by pickup drivers

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 03:50 PM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 03:50 PM

    Workers have called off a strike that crippled Chattogram’s Khatunganj, one of the key wholesale markets of Bangladesh, after the authorities assured them of steps to catch the people who stabbed a fellow worker.

    No goods were unloaded or supplied from the warehouses of the market on Tuesday as the workers said they would continue the strike until the assailants were arrested.

    They finally ended the strike around 8pm after a meeting with the merchants, said Abdul Quader, finance secretary of Greater Khatunganj Goods Loading-Unloading Workers Union.

    Workers said they demanded steps to arrest the attackers within 48 hours.

    Quader said a worker, Md Masud, had an altercation with a pickup driver on Monday afternoon. The driver brought “some criminals” who stabbed Masud in the evening, said Quader.

    Nobel Chakma, an additional commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, said Masud’s son started a case naming a pickup driver and some unidentified suspects over the incident. “We’ve launched an operation to catch the accused.”

    Nobel earlier said he asked the workers to press charges. “I’ve told them to follow the legal course of action and join work.”

    Md Toyob, proprietor of New Shah Amanat Traders that trades in ginger and onion, said they could not send goods to customers or unload those bought by the traders throughout the day.

    Staples, such as lentils, cooking oils, onions, chillies and spices are supplied to other parts of the country from the market. Thousands of workers are engaged in loading and unloading the goods.

