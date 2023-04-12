Train crunch to spur coal imports by Indian industries

RAIL CONSTRAINT

Coal India, which produces 80% of domestic output, plans to increase coal allocated to industries by as much as 57% from lsat year to 170 million tonnes for the year to March 2024.

However Indian Railways, which delivers most of the miner's coal on trains, will likely fail to keep up with manufacturers' demand as it prioritises power plants and as addition of new trains has not kept pace with demand, industry officials say.

Train supply to Coal India for delivering fuel to industries declined every month in the last fiscal year, an analysis of government data showed.

The share of trains in Coal India's fuel transport fell to the lowest in three years during the 2023 fiscal year, too.

"Despite a steep increase in coal production, movement of coal by railways has failed miserably," said Rajiv Agarwal, secretary general of the Indian Captive Power Producers Association.

This summer, India could face a daily shortage of at least 50 trains capable of carrying about 200,000 tonnes of coal for both utilities and industries, said a senior coal ministry official, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Nevertheless state-owned Indian Railways said it was supplying trains for coal transport "as per demands placed by coal companies/consumers," and average coal transport had grown more than 11% during the 2023 fiscal year.