Bangladesh hikes gas prices for industrial users, power producers by almost three times

The government has increased the prices of natural gas for industrial units and power producers for the second time in just over six months.
The gas price for industrial units of all sizes has been set at a flat rate of Tk 30 per cubic metre, the government said on Wednesday. Previously, large industrial units had to pay Tk 11.98, medium units Tk 11.78 and small industries Tk 10.78.
The price of gas supply to power plants has been raised by about Tk 9 to Tk 14 a unit.
The new prices will be effective from the February billing.
However, the prices of gas for household consumption will remain unchanged. This means that household users will pay Tk 1,080, compared to Tk 975, per double-burner stove a month, while the monthly bill for a single-burner stove has gone up from Tk 925 to Tk 990.
CNG prices will stay unchanged at Tk 43 as well.
Gas prices for captive power plants have also been raised by Tk 14 to Tk 30.
For commercial users, such as hotels and restaurants, the price has been raised to Tk 30.50 from Tk 26.64 per unit.
Gas prices were previous increased in June 2022 by an average of 22.78 percent in a bid to adjust government subsidies.