Bangladesh hikes gas prices for industrial users, power producers by almost three times

The government has increased the prices of natural gas for industrial units and power producers for the second time in just over six months.

The gas price for industrial units of all sizes has been set at a flat rate of Tk 30 per cubic metre, the government said on Wednesday. Previously, large industrial units had to pay Tk 11.98, medium units Tk 11.78 and small industries Tk 10.78.

The price of gas supply to power plants has been raised by about Tk 9 to Tk 14 a unit.

The new prices will be effective from the February billing.