TikTok hits 150mn US monthly users, up from 100 million in 2020

TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020.

The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony set for Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

On Friday, six more US senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds. Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that its Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a US ban.

The app faces growing pressure in Washington including calls to ban the app by many in Congress who fear its U.S. user data could fall into the hands of China's government. TikTok said in September 2021 that globally it had more than 1 billion monthly users.