China's exports rise unexpectedly, but economists warn of weakness ahead

"The external environment is still severe and complicated at present," Lv told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. "Sluggish external demand and geopolitical factors will bring greater challenges to China's trade development," he added.

China's strong performance contrasts with that of other Asian exporters, such as South Korea and Vietnam, which have both seen exports decline in the first few months of 2023, contributing to doubts that it can be sustained.

"We aren’t convinced that this rebound will be sustained given the still gloomy outlook for foreign demand," Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

"We expect most developed economies to slip into recession this year and think that the downturn in Chinese exports still has some way to run before it reaches a bottom later this year."

Factory surveys showed export orders falling in March, a contrast to more upbeat readings for the services sector, which has benefited from China's reopening.

China's newly appointed premier Li Qiang told a cabinet meeting last week that officials should "try every method" to grow trade with developed economies and push companies to further explore emerging market economies, such as those of Southeast Asia.

Beijing has set a growth target of around 5% for gross domestic product (GDP) this year, after severe pandemic controls last year knocked the economy to one of its slowest rates in decades. GDP rose only 3% last year.