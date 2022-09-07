Labour shortages set up Malaysia for third year of palm oil losses

Malaysian palm oil planters are letting thousands of tonnes of fruits rot as the third year of a worker shortage has left companies unable to increase their harvesting during the peak production season.

Palm oil output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, is forecast to decline, or at best remain unchanged, from last year's 18.1 million tonnes, according to planters and analysts.

Plantations across the Southeast Asian nation are facing their worst labour crisis since the industry began in 1917, with the arrival of migrant workers that are the core of the industry's labour force at a "snail's pace," the Malaysian Palm Oil Association's (MPOA) Chief Executive Joseph Tek, told Reuters, despite the lifting of coronavirus-related hiring restrictions.