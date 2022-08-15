Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invested in Russian energy groups Gazprom , Rosneft and Lukoil between Feb 22 and Mar 22, it said on Twitter on Sunday.

Many Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's 12.8 billion riyal ($3.4 billion) three-year investment programme, the company added.