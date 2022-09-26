Grab sees no big layoffs despite weak market

Grab , Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions.

Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in the year, Grab had been worried about a global recession and was "very careful and judicious about any hiring", and as a result, it had not got to the "desperate" point of a hiring freeze or mass layoffs.

"Around mid-year, we did some kind of specific reorganisations, but I know other companies have been doing mass layoffs, so we don't see ourselves in that category," Hungate, 56, told Reuters in his first interview since joining Singapore-based Grab Holdings Ltd in January.

The company was hiring for roles in data science, mapping technology and other specialised areas though every hire was a much bigger decision than it used to be, he said.

"You want to make sure that we're conserving capital. The hurdle for making a hire has definitely been raised."