Fuel price hike makes almost all household essentials dearer

Mohiuddin Harun, owner of Janata Rice Agency in Mirpur, said he paid an additional Tk 3,000 for transporting rice from Kushtia and Tk 4,000 extra for a truck carrying rice from Jamalpur. He has to pay Tk 5,000 more for trucks carrying rice from Chapainawabganj. That's why he increased the average rice price by Tk 30 to Tk 35 per sack.

Meanwhile, the mill owners claimed that the transportation cost for collecting rice from markets and different places has risen by Tk 25 to Tk 30, forcing them to increase the rice price by Tk 30 to Tk 50 per sack.

"A truck from Noagan is charging Tk 15,000 now instead of Tk 12,000. The transportation cost from Chapainawabganj rose to Tk 20,000 from Tk 16,000. The price of Nazir Shail and Polao rice rose by Tk 100 per sack and Paijam and Miniket by Tk 50 per sack."

HIGH VEGETABLE PRICES

"The current supply of vegetables to the market is sufficient. Had the price of fuel oil not increased, the prices of vegetables would have been lower. After the hike, vegetable prices have shot up by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg in the last four days," said Jamshed Mia, a vegetable trader at Pirerbagh market.

The price of pointed gourd, okra and sponge gourd rose by Tk 10 in four days. Green beans were sold at Tk 60 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 80 per kg, spiny gourd at Tk 60 per kg and cucumber at Tk 69 per kg.

The price of almost all vegetables has increased in the last two days. Pumpkin is now being sold at Tk 40 per kg, edible root at Tk 50 per kg, chilly at Tk 240 per kg, snake gourd at Tk 50 per kg and brinjal at Tk 70 per kg.

Chicken prices have jumped by Tk 15 to Tk 165 a kg and egg prices have shot up to Tk 135 a dozen from Tk 120 in the span of a week in the retail markets.