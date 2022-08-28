Grameen Telecom MD can’t deny 'responsibility' for embezzlement scandal: police

Nazmul Islam, the managing director of Grameen Telecom, will not be able to wriggle out of accountability for the embezzlement scandal that has rocked the company, according to police.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened an investigation into Grameen Telecom following a complaint lodged by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment under the labour ministry.

The allegations include the embezzlement of funds from the employee welfare account and an attempt to launder nearly Tk 30 billion.

The anti-graft agency has since interrogated Nazmul and two other officials in connection with the case.

Mainul Islam, vice president of the Grameen Telecom Worker-Employee Union, is in police custody following his arrest on charges of breach of trust, fraud and embezzlement, according to Harun-or-Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch.

The union's President Md Kamruzzaman and General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan gave "confessional statements" after arrests.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Harun revealed that Nazmul was the authorised signatory to the settlement account from which the funds were "dubiously withdrawn". As such, the company's MD "cannot deny responsibility", according to him.

The additional commissioner said police will decide whether to interrogate Nazmul after discussing the matter with higher-ups.

On Jul 4, the union’s Finance Secretary Mohammad Aktaruzzaman initiated the case with the Mirpur Police Station, alleging that Grameen Telecom Company retained workers on rolling contracts which never led to permanent employment, according to Harun.

Although the Labour Act 2006 requires all companies to set aside 5 percent of their annual profit for disbursement among workers, Grameen Telecom did not do so, arguing that the "workers were not permanently employed" and the "company didn’t make enough profit".

The company suspended 99 workers in October 2020 after they raised some legal demands.

The employees filed around 190 cases with the High Court and the Labour Court to challenge their suspension and raised other allegations, including contempt of court, at different times.