Shakib demands Tk 58m in damages from Banglalink, Jamuna Bank for using brand image

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has demanded Tk 58.05 million in compensation from Banglalink and Jamuna Bank for using his image as brand promoter after the end of a contract.
Supreme Court lawyer Ashraful Hadi sent the legal notice for Shakib on Sunday.
The six-year-old contract between Shakib and Banglalink was in force for two years. But Banglalink has continued to use Shakib’s brand image in advertising on Jamuna Bank booths, the notice read.
The agreement stipulated that Banglalink will not use any image of Shakib, his brand or signature in their promotional materials, it said.
But Banglalink breached the agreement “in the interest of their commercial benefits”, it added.
Shakib complained that the act violated Section 26 of the Digital Security Act-18, Section 44 of Consumers’ Right Protection Act-2009, Section 82 of Copyright Act-2000 and breached Sections 406 and 420 of the Penal Code.
Shakib requested Banglalink to not use his brand image for promotion any longer. He also demanded an account of how much the telecommunication company and the bank profited using his brand image over the past six and a half years.
Lawyer Ashraful said: “Both Banglalink and Jamuna Bank are to blame here. So we sent a legal notice for compensation.”
The notice asked the companies to deliver the initial reparations along with an explanation within seven days of receiving the letter and threatened them with legal action if they fail to do so.
However, Jamuna Bank officials claimed that Shakib’s brand image was not used for their own promotion.
“We’re yet to receive the legal notice. But Jamuna Bank has never had any involvement with Shakib in its 20 years since establishment,” said Md Sarwar Matin, the bank’s spokesperson.
Ankit Sureka, head of corporate communications at Banglalink, said, “We’ve not received any official notice about this yet. So we can’t comment on it right now.”