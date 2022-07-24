Shakib demands Tk 58m in damages from Banglalink, Jamuna Bank for using brand image

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has demanded Tk 58.05 million in compensation from Banglalink and Jamuna Bank for using his image as brand promoter after the end of a contract.

Supreme Court lawyer Ashraful Hadi sent the legal notice for Shakib on Sunday.

The six-year-old contract between Shakib and Banglalink was in force for two years. But Banglalink has continued to use Shakib’s brand image in advertising on Jamuna Bank booths, the notice read.