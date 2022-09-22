HSBC fund arm toughens thermal coal policy to curb climate change

HSBC said it will have engaged with all listed companies in its actively managed portfolios with more than 10% of revenues from thermal coal by next year.

By the end of 2030, the group's active portfolios would hold no listed securities of companies reliant on coal for more than 2.5% of revenues in the European Union or OECD markets; and that would be expanded to all markets by 2040.

HSBC aims to have begun engaging with all the companies it holds shares in above the 10% threshold, including those held in its passive funds, by 2025, Leonard said.

For companies in its active funds with more than a 10% revenue exposure to thermal coal, all initial public offerings and primary debt issuance would be subject to "enhanced due diligence" of the company's plan to transition to net-zero, according to HSBC.

HSBC said in its 2021 annual report that the bank's thermal coal loan exposure was $1 billion, or 0.2% of its total wholesale loan book.

When it comes to holding the boards of companies with significant thermal coal exposure to account, HSBC said its fund arm would vote against the election of board chairs at companies planning to expand production and use of thermal coal.

Chairs at companies with more than 10% revenue exposure, and which do not provide acceptable reporting on climate risk, or where transition plans remain weak after a period of engagement, would also face being opposed when they seek re-election.

"This is a much more public signal to the companies we invest in on our intentions and how we're going to be voting," Leonard said.

A spokesperson for ShareAction, a non-profit advocating for sustainable business, welcomed HSBC's announcement and called on it to set interim milestones on its engagement with companies.