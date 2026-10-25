Online property marketplace Property64 launches

Property64, a platform that allows users to buy, sell and rent properties across Bangladesh, has launched.

Sellers can add listings on the marketplace, while buyers and renters search and then contact sellers through the phone, WhatsApp or in-platform chat, the company said in a press release.

It added that the single marketplace “should work for an owner posting a single flat, an agent managing several rentals, and a developer or company publishing multiple projects while still remaining simple enough for everyday users who only want to find a room, sublet or hostel place quickly.”

Property64 said, “Bangladesh’s real estate market has long relied on word of mouth, Facebook groups and scattered classified pages. A new digital platform, Property64, is trying to change that by bringing buyers, renters and sellers onto one dedicated marketplace built for how people actually search for property today.”

The marketplace allows property nationwide to be listed, not just in the capital Dhaka. Options are available for both sale and rent and includes land, apartments, houses, commercial properties, running businesses, hostel and mess options, sublets and similar categories.

Property64 describes its clear seller identity as a key feature of the service.

“On each property page, sellers are expected to state their role, for example property owner, property delegate, agent, agency, developer or real estate company. The idea is simple, before a buyer or renter calls or messages, they can see who is behind the listing,” it says.

It also has a Smart Request system that allows buyers and renters to submit their own requirements, with sellers receiving notifications when a request matches their offers. The company says this two-way flow of alerts should reduce the time people spend looking for listings.

Property64 also includes a “community” aspect, where users can ask questions and share opinions and experiences related to the property market.

Dewan Sohan, CEO and founder of Property64.com, said on launch: “We built Property64 to be modern, easy, and futuristic as posting a property and finding one feels simple, fast, and built for the next generation of Bangladesh’s real estate market.”