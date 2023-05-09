    বাংলা

    LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, phases out China app as demand wavers

    LinkedIn makes money through ad sales and also by charging for subscriptions to recruiting and sales professionals who use the network to find prospects

    Stephen Nellis
    Published : 9 May 2023, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 04:03 AM

    LinkedIn, the social media network owned by Microsoft Corp that focuses on business professionals, said on Monday it would cut 716 jobs as demand wavers, while also shutting down its China-focused job application.

    LinkedIn, which has 20,000 employees, has grown revenue each quarter during the last year, but it joins other major technology companies including its parent in laying off workers amid a weakening global economic outlook.

    In the past six months, more than 270,000 tech jobs globally have been cut, according to Layoffs.fyi, which has been tracking the fallout.

    LinkedIn makes money through ad sales and also by charging for subscriptions to recruiting and sales professionals who use the network to find prospects.

    In a letter to employees, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said the move to cut roles in its sales, operations and support teams was aimed at streamlining the company's operations and would remove layers to help make quicker decisions.

    "With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors," Roslansky wrote.

    A LinkedIn spokesperson said the vendors were "external partners" who would take on new and existing work.

    Roslansky also said in the letter that the changes would result in creating 250 new jobs. The spokesperson said that employees affected by the cuts would be eligible to apply for those roles.

    LinkedIn also said it was eliminating the slimmed down jobs app that it offers in China after it decided in 2021 to mostly withdraw from the country, citing a "challenging" environment. The remaining China app, called InCareers, will be phased out by Aug 9, LinkedIn said.

    "Despite our initial progress, InCareer faced fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate, which ultimately led us to the decision of discontinuing the service," the company told users of the website.

    LinkedIn will retain a presence in China to help companies operating there to hire and train employees outside the country, the company spokesperson said.

    In the tech sector, large companies have accounted for the bulk of recent layoffs, including 27,000 at Amazon.com Inc, the most in its history.

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shed 21,000, and Google parent Alphabet Inc has laid off 12,000.

    Before LinkedIn's announcement, 5,000 technology jobs had been in eliminated in May alone, according to Layoffs.fyi.

    Microsoft, which bought LinkedIn for around $26 billion in 2016, has announced some 10,000 job cuts in recent months and took a $1.2 billion charge related to the layoffs.

    RELATED STORIES
    People burn incense sticks to pray for good fortune at Lama Temple, in Beijing, China April 22, 2023.
    Jobless young Chinese seek solace in temples
    A record 11.58 million university graduates face a job market still reeling from last year's stringent "zero-COVID" lockdowns in China
    An applicant is measured for height during a recruiting session for cabin crew jobs at Hainan Airlines in Beijing, China, March 30, 2023.
    Chinese airlines swamped with cabin crew applicants
    During the pandemic, the total number of flight attendants in China fell by around 11,000, or an 11% drop from the pre-pandemic level of 108,955 in 2019
    An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone.
    China's exports rise unexpectedly, but economists warn of weakness
    Analysts say the jump was more likely related to exporters rushing to fulfil a backlog of orders that had been disrupted by the pandemic
    A modified Boeing 747 takes flight carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, in Mojave, California, US, June 30, 2021.
    Virgin Orbit's would-be white knight and a $200 million rescue that fell flat
    Mathew Brown, a little-known investor appeared offering a $200 million rescue as the fortunes of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit were crashing to Earth last month

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps