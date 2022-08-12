Bank agrees to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe

A European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, Slovak refiner Slovnaft and another source familiar with the matter said, removing the cause of a stoppage of oil supplies to central Europe last week.

The payment, if confirmed by all parties, would be a step toward restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic after a week-long outage and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region.

On Tuesday, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since Aug 4 because Western sanctions prevented it from paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta.