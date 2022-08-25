Egg price manipulators identified and will face action, says consumer protection chief

The authorities have identified a group associated with the egg and poultry sector that manipulated the market and increased the price abnormally on the pretext of a hike in oil prices.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, has held a series of meetings with the stakeholders of the industry to understand why the prices increased abruptly before going down. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry also discussed the issue.

In the latest meeting with corporate poultry farmers, corporate agents, small farmers and traders on Wednesday, DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said the manipulators will face 'exemplary' punishment to discourage such crimes from being repeated.

According to the directorate’s findings, the cost of transporting eggs from districts like Mymensingh to Dhaka has increased by a maximum of Tk 0.04 per egg due to the recent rise in diesel prices. But the traders raised the price by at least Tk 2.70, citing the rise in transport costs.

Shafiquzzaman said the price of eggs has increased by 30 percent overnight. “Egg prices have been in the news for the last 10 days. People's perception is very clear. They are accusing us of not getting to the bottom of the egg price hike and not taking any action.”

Representatives of several large corporate egg farming companies, including Paragon, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, and Kazi Farms were present at the meeting.