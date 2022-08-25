Egg price manipulators identified and will face action, says consumer protection chief

The authorities have identified a group associated with the egg and poultry sector that manipulated the market and increased the price abnormally on the pretext of a hike in oil prices.
The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, has held a series of meetings with the stakeholders of the industry to understand why the prices increased abruptly before going down. The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry also discussed the issue.
In the latest meeting with corporate poultry farmers, corporate agents, small farmers and traders on Wednesday, DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman said the manipulators will face 'exemplary' punishment to discourage such crimes from being repeated.
According to the directorate’s findings, the cost of transporting eggs from districts like Mymensingh to Dhaka has increased by a maximum of Tk 0.04 per egg due to the recent rise in diesel prices. But the traders raised the price by at least Tk 2.70, citing the rise in transport costs.
Shafiquzzaman said the price of eggs has increased by 30 percent overnight. “Egg prices have been in the news for the last 10 days. People's perception is very clear. They are accusing us of not getting to the bottom of the egg price hike and not taking any action.”
Representatives of several large corporate egg farming companies, including Paragon, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, and Kazi Farms were present at the meeting.
WHY KAZI FARMS’ NAME COMING UP?
Merchants, who collect eggs from small farms and sell those by setting the price in line with the ones fixed by the corporate firms, repeatedly named Faisal, a distributor of Kazi Farms in Savar who was identified with a single name.
The traders believe his unethical interference in the auctions of Kazi Farms drove the prices.
Shafiquzzaman said Kazi Farms was asked to bring Faisal and some other distributors to the meeting. But none of them were present.
“Faisal did not come today. I'd say he wasn't allowed to come. That's where we want to work. There is a subtle and invisible hand here. We will expose it. Everyone agrees that there has been manipulation in the market. That's why the Faisals didn't come today,” said Shafiquzzaman.
A Kazi Farms representative said Faisal could not attend due to illness.
However, Kazi Group did not comment on why 10 to 12 other agents or dealers, who were supposed to be present at the event, did not show up.
They were not keen on refuting the allegations.
Kazi Zahin Hasan, a director of Kazi Farms and president of the Breeders’ Association, blamed a supply-demand mismatch for the price hike.
The auction system of Kazi Farms is very transparent and they sell eggs or set the bidding price very low in the auction, Zahin claimed.
AUCTION
Abdul Jabbar Mandal, officer-in-charge of the Directorate's Dhaka district office, said the offer price of Kazi Farms was Tk 8.75 on Aug 1, and it raised the price to Tk 10.90 on Aug 13, a Tk 2.15 increase.
“The regional sales manager of Kazi Group confirmed that the production cost has not increased by even a single paisa in these days,” said Jabbar.
The offer price was Tk 9.1 against the offer price of Tk 8.75 on Aug 1, which means the price went up by Tk 0.26 through the auction. Faisal offered Tk 9.05 on that day. On Aug 13, Kazi Farms’ offer price was Tk 10.90, while Faisal gave an offer of Tk 13.90 and finally the selling rate Tk 12.90 on that day.
Faisal usually buys 150,000 eggs every day. But that day he bought 290,000. He bought 50,000 eggs more than he wanted to buy at the auction.
“Egg shops are not following any of the rules on keeping a price list or cash memo. I directed Kazi Farms to present at least 10 dealers, including Faisal, at today's event. They also promised to bring them. But none of them turned up,” said Jabbar.
Mohammad Amanat Ullah, president of the egg merchants’ association in Tejgaon, said 12 to 13 big companies, including Kazi Farms, Paragon, CP, Protein, Diamond Egg Ltd, Peoples, and Krishibid announce prices around 10:30am. The merchants set the price for the small farmers accordingly.
“Farmers put pressure on us if we are too far behind the companies. Egg supply came down from 2 million to 1.2 million at Tejgaon as well during those three to four days when the price was high. Farmers get the benefit when prices rise. We only get Tk 20 as commission per 1,000 eggs, regardless of the price,” said Amanat.
Moshiur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council, said strong policies are needed to sustain the sector as it has grown a lot.
“Make us understand the issues without scaring us. If panicked, the farmers will leave the sector. Then again, the supply-demand gap will widen. It will be counterproductive. Identify the one who needs to be identified.”