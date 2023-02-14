    বাংলা

    Chanel owners to join Peugeot, Dassault families as Rothschild investors

    Under the current calendar, Rothschild's holding Concordia aims to de-list the investment bank by August or September of this year

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 06:54 PM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 06:54 PM

    Some of France's wealthiest families, including the owners of luxury group Chanel, are set to invest in Rothschild & Co, the Paris-based investment bank the Rothschild family plans to take private.

    The bank's controlling shareholder Concordia said in a statement on Monday that new members joining a shareholder pact for the take-private deal would include the Peugeot and the Dassault families, as well as the Wertheimer brothers who own Chanel.

    Italian health entrepreneur Giammaria Giuliani was also mentioned among investors in the deal.

    Under the current calendar, Rothschild's holding Concordia aims to de-list the investment bank by August or September of this year, depending on the duration of the tender offer.

    The offer of 48 euros per share each, including dividends, values the bank 3.7 billion euros ($3.97 billion).

