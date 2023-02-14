Chanel owners to join Peugeot, Dassault families as Rothschild investors

Some of France's wealthiest families, including the owners of luxury group Chanel, are set to invest in Rothschild & Co, the Paris-based investment bank the Rothschild family plans to take private.

The bank's controlling shareholder Concordia said in a statement on Monday that new members joining a shareholder pact for the take-private deal would include the Peugeot and the Dassault families, as well as the Wertheimer brothers who own Chanel.