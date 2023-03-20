China's exports to North Korea more than double in Jan-Feb on agricultural shipments

China's overall exports to North Korea more than doubled in the first two months of 2023 from a year earlier, with major exports including granulated sugar, soybean oil and rice, Chinese customs data showed on Monday.

Chinese outbound shipments to the isolated country surged 161.5% year-on-year to $300.5 million in January-February, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed.

The top export items in terms of value were granulated sugar, wool for wig production, soybean oil, rice, and rubber tyres.