    বাংলা

    China's exports to North Korea more than double in Jan-Feb on agricultural shipments

    The top export items in terms of value were granulated sugar, wool for wig production, soybean oil, rice, and rubber tyres

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 08:38 AM

    China's overall exports to North Korea more than doubled in the first two months of 2023 from a year earlier, with major exports including granulated sugar, soybean oil and rice, Chinese customs data showed on Monday.

    Chinese outbound shipments to the isolated country surged 161.5% year-on-year to $300.5 million in January-February, data released by China's General Administration of Customs showed.

    The top export items in terms of value were granulated sugar, wool for wig production, soybean oil, rice, and rubber tyres.

    South Korea's DongA Ilbo newspaper reported in mid-February that North Korean food crisis may have deteriorated as the country has cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades.

    In recent decades, North Korea has suffered serious food shortages, including a famine in the 1990s, often as a result of natural disasters such as floods damaging harvests.

    Pyongyang in January outlined plans to normalise industrial production, aiming to make 2023 "a year of great turn and change in the course of development".

    Even as it hailed the successful tackling of the COVID-19 outbreak last year, Pyongyang bought 13.57 million masks from China in the first two months, up 214.8% year-on-year, the Chinese customs data showed.

    It also imported 94,390 thermometers and 60,500 pairs of medical rubber gloves from China.

    RELATED STORIES
    A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    US causing international arms control collapse: N Korea
    The US and South Korea have announced large-scale military exercises from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un oversees a missile launch at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated photo released on Oct 10, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    How North Korea built a fearsome missile arsenal
    Analysts say North Korea's flurry of testing shows it is fine-tuning missiles that could be used in a war, and that it has little interest in giving them up
    Security personnel in protective suits stand at the gate of a residential compound that is under lockdown as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, Oct 22, 2022.
    Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests: US intel
    China opted for the vaccines that were produced domestically, which some studies have suggested are not as effective as some foreign ones
    A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022.
    China has limited power to curb North Korea
    As unpredictable North Korea builds its arsenal of nuclear weapons, the question of China's ability to rein in its old ally has taken on particular urgency

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher