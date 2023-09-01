Tesla releases refreshed Model 3 with longer driving range in China

Tesla has released what it called a refreshed version of its Model 3 vehicle in China with a starting price of 259,900 yuan ($35,807.78), the company's website showed on Friday.



The starting price of the new Model 3 is 12% higher than that for the rear-wheel drive version of the Model 3, according to a Reuters calculation. Tesla said it expected to start delivery of the refreshed Model 3 in the fourth quarter.