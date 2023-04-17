US regional banks hit by deposit flight as clients seek higher returns

Three major U.S. regional banks saw deposits fall in the first quarter as the industry's biggest crisis in more than a decade prompted a flight of funds, with customers seeking better returns elsewhere.

Deposits at State Street Corp and M&T Bank Corp fell 3% each, while those at Charles Schwab Corp shrank 11% from the prior quarter.

The results mark a mixed start to a busy week during which a number of regional lenders are expected to report their earnings and the impact from the crumbling of two banks last month.

Investors will also be parsing executive commentary for details on the economic impact from the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening, which has boosted income earned via lending but has, at the same time, fueled uncertainty.