Japan, South Korea revive currency swaps as icy relations slowly thaw

The swap deal was first agreed in 2001 as a tool to help the two countries combat a financial crisis, but it was never used and was allowed to expire in 2015 amid diplomatic tension.

At its peak in 2011, the swap deal was worth $70 billion.

"Upon resumption of the bilateral dialogue, we held frank and significant talks over various issues regarding the finance track," Suzuki told reporters after the 2-hour-long talks.

"I strongly hope the talks of this time leads to further improvement in the bilateral relationship," he said.

With both sides sitting on ample foreign exchange reserves, the swap deal is unlikely to be put into action anytime soon, he added.

Masato Kanda, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs also said the currency swap deal would promote co-operation.