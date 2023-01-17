    বাংলা

    Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine to fall 8% on Tuesday

    The Kremlin-controlled energy giant will ship 32.6 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, down almost 8% from the previous several days

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 07:46 AM

    Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom will ship 32.6 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, the company said in its daily update, down almost 8% from the previous several days.

    Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    The company has shipped gas via Ukraine at between 35.4 mcm and 35.5 mcm for the past 10 days, having exported more than 40 mcm per day at the end of last year and the first three days of 2023.

    A source familiar with the data has said that the lower volumes probably reflected record-high winter temperatures across much of Europe over the new year period.

    Russia's gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as deliveries to its largest customer fell because of the conflict in Ukraine and after explosions damaged a major pipeline.

    RELATED STORIES
    A ship docks in Linden, Guyana, July 17, 2022.
    Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
    Guyana wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production
    A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, Aug 13, 2018.
    India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia
    Bangladesh is among some of the countries that are keen on rupee trade with India, an official says
    The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen reflected on its navigation map displayed on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken Jul 1, 2021.
    China lifts 18-month ban on new Didi users
    The company has been given the green light from domestic regulators to resume new user registrations for its core ride-hailing services effective from Monday
    The development of One Hyde Park is seen in London, May 2, 2014.
    Bangladeshis among top 10 foreign nationals buying London property
    At least 98 transactions by Bangladeshi nationals, valued at £122.89 million, were recorded in 2020

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher