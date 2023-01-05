Banks can write off small loans worth up to Tk 500,000

Banks can now write off agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprise loans worth up to Tk 500,000 without prosecuting the defaulters, the Bangladesh Bank has said.

Previously, the lenders were eligible to wipe out as bad debt defaulted loans worth up to Tk 200,000 without prosecuting the offender, if bringing charges was not mandatory.

The cost of fighting a legal battle after starting a case for defaulted small loans is often high, in some cases more than Tk 200,000 or the total outstanding amount, the central bank explained in a notice on Thursday regarding its latest move.