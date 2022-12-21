Dealmakers brace for slow 2023 recovery after global M&A sinks

"Some sellers are still hoping for the price of yesterday and some buyers are still hoping to get the financing of yesterday although these things are no longer available. This is why we have seen less activity," said Dirk Albersmeier, co-head of global M&A at JPMorgan.

M&A volumes in the United States fell by about 43% to $1.53 trillion, while Europe and Asia Pacific saw a 27% and 30% drop, respectively, with volumes hovering just above the $900 billion mark.

In the fourth quarter, there has been a 56% contraction in global M&A to $641.2 billion, partly caused by a 66% drop in private equity activity.

"We had the twin evils of geopolitical tension and inflation resulting in rising interest rates rearing their ugly heads and the two of them together had a really adverse impact on the market," said Tim LaLonde, chief operating officer of global investment banking at Evercore.

The financing market for leveraged buyouts seized up in 2022 as central banks raised interest rates, forcing large private equity firms to either write larger equity checks or abandon their takeover ambitions.

But there is reason for some optimism ahead.

"Despite the macro and geopolitical environment, well-capitalized strategics are still going to do deals that are important for their long-term business strategy," said Ivan Farman, co-head of global M&A at Bank of America.