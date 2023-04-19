Once booming Indian startups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

FEWER DEALS, CONSOLIDATION IN SIGHT

The first signs of discontent in the Indian market came after the flop listing of loss-making digital payments firm Paytm in 2021, following which investors and regulators raised questions on whether valuations of many startups were unrealistic.

Since then, things have gotten worse.

Six investor sources and three startup founders told Reuters they expect the funding environment to worsen and many multi-billion-dollar firms to cut valuations within two years.

In recent weeks, BlackRock internally halved the valuation of Indian online education firm Byju's it has invested in to $11.15 billion from $22 billion, while Invesco slashed food delivery firm Swiggy's valuation by a quarter to $8 billion, disclosures from the US investors show.

And only 271 Indian startups raised funding in Q1 2023, compared with 561 last year, according to CB Insights.

After leading the funding boom in India for years, Japan's SoftBank has not made a single new investment in the country in the last one year as it waits for a further correction in valuations, two people familiar with its planning said.

SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment. It invested $3 billion in Indian companies in 2021 and another $500 million in 2022, by April that year, Reuters calculations show.

Amid all the pain, banker Shivakumar Ramaswami has sensed an opportunity and is setting up a new M&A desk at his tech-focused investment banking firm Indigoedge as he sees a wave of consolidation - two of his colleagues are only tasked to scout for M&A opportunities.

"So many funded companies hit some scale and then stalled. Everyone needs to find a home, and many of these companies can't go for an IPO. We are preparing to work with them," he said.