Bangladesh to import 100,000 tonnes of rice during Aman season

Bangladesh is set to import 100,000 tonnes of parboiled rice to shore up grain stocks even though the harvesting of the Aman paddy is underway across the country.

Half of the non-basmati rice will come from Singapore's Agrocorp International at a cost of $397.03 per tonne, while India's Bagadiya Brothers will supply the remainder at $393.19 per tonne.

The government finalised the decision at a meeting presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday, according to Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan.