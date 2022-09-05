Gas pipeline shutdown hits European markets

The euro was trading around $0.99185, down 0.4% on the day. It slid during Asian trading hours and hit $0.9876 in early European hours, its lowest since 2002 EUR=EBS.

Euro zone government bond yields rose, with Italian yields heading towards 4% IT10YT=RR.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets later this week and is expected to deliver its second big rate hike in an attempt to combat inflation.

"Sky-high energy prices, the risk of gas shortages and the fiscal and regulatory response will shape the outlook for Eurozone GDP and inflation much more than anything the ECB may do with rates," said Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmieding in a client note.