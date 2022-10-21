    বাংলা

    Twitter tells employees there are no plans for layoffs

    Twitter on Thursday clarified to staff that there are no plans for company-wide layoffs since it signed a deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 21 Oct 2022, 03:35 AM

    Twitter on Thursday clarified to staff that there are no plans for company-wide layoffs since it signed a deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, after a media outlet reported that Musk is considering layoffs at the company.

    Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email.

    The Washington Post reported earlier on Thursday that Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the company's 7,500 workers, citing interviews and documents.

    The job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, according to the Washington Post report.

    Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

    Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May alleging the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.

    Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and said he will proceed with the deal on original terms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sugar crisis leaves bitter taste for Dhaka dwellers as refiners, importers blame gas, dollar shortages
    Sugar crisis leaves a bitter taste in Dhaka
    Bangladesh imports almost all the 2.5 million tonnes of sugar it needs annually
    Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur
    Happy Mart opens new outlet in Dhaka
    This is the 24th outlet of the retailer of Bengal Group of Industries
    The German share price index DAX graph is pictured following the IPO of Porsche at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Oct 18, 2022.
    European shares slip on inflation jitters
    Nokia and rival Ericsson are at the bottom of the STOXX 600
    Grameenphone profit rises 6% even as carrier loses customers after ban on SIM sales
    GP profit rises 6% despite ban on SIM sales
    The ban has seen a 2.9 million drop in the subscriber base in the third quarter, but year-on-year revenue was up 5.7%, helped by increased data use

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher