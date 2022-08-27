Owners must not interfere with the running of banks, says Governor Talukder

Directors should not interfere with the operations of banks in order to ensure proper management, says Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

If they intervene in matters outside their purview, it will only harm the institutions, he said at the opening ceremony of the Annual Banking Conference, organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Saturday.

“The duties of bank directors and managers have been clearly defined. They should work accordingly,” Talukder said. “Directors cannot do the work of managers. And, according to the rules set by the central bank, managers will continue their duties.”

The central bank’s governor said he had explained this to bank directors and executives in talks with their respective organisations.

After his speech as chief guest at the event, Talukder took questions from the media.