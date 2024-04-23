Electric car sales to rise but affordability in focus, IEA says

Electric car sales will rise strongly in 2024 and increasingly undercut oil demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast on Tuesday, adding affordability and charging infrastructure would be key to future growth.

Electric car sales will hit 17 million this year, compared to 14 million in 2023, with more than one in five cars sold globally set to be electric, the IEA said, predicting 10 million of those sales would be in China.

The pace of electric vehicle uptake will mean that oil demand for road transport should peak around 2025, the Paris-based watchdog said in its Global Electric Vehicle Outlook.

If countries carry through on stated energy and climate policies, some six million barrels per day (bpd) will be shaved off oil demand by 2030 and 11 million bpd by 2035 - or over a tenth of current total oil demand, the IEA said.