Dhaka stocks continue to plunge with few buyers

Most of the shares on Dhaka Stocks Exchange have seen a decline over the past seven days, while the price index rose only one day.

Investors appear to have refrained from buying shares at floor prices while many companies are failing to maintain the price after hitting the floor.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission declined to lift floor prices as demanded by institutional investors.

Some think lifting the floor prices might be risky in the stock market as companies losing share prices could cause a freefall to the index.

Trading, as a result, has slowed down and been subject to a gradual decline, much to investors' disappointment.