Dhaka stocks continue to plunge with few buyers

Most of the shares on Dhaka Stocks Exchange have seen a decline over the past seven days, while the price index rose only one day.
Investors appear to have refrained from buying shares at floor prices while many companies are failing to maintain the price after hitting the floor.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission declined to lift floor prices as demanded by institutional investors.
Some think lifting the floor prices might be risky in the stock market as companies losing share prices could cause a freefall to the index.
Trading, as a result, has slowed down and been subject to a gradual decline, much to investors' disappointment.
Only seven companies rose on Thursday, the last workday of the week; prices of 150 others fell, and 154 remained unchanged.
As many as 80 shares and mutual funds did not change hands.
Most shares that changed hands had very few buyers with a single transaction for 23.
A handful of companies saw a rise while only one of them, Asia Pacific Insurance, enjoyed an addition of over 5 percent to the value. Islami Insurance's share price rose by 1.02 percent, while the others were below 1 percent.
Due to the fall in stock prices, the DSEX dropped by 13 points to 6,205 on Thursday, which stood at 6,270 on Feb 13. Thursday’s broad index is the lowest since Jan 10.
Thursday registered Tk 2.22 billion in transactions which was the lowest since Dec 26, when the Dhaka Stock Exchange saw a turnover of Tk 1.98 billion.
Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited, thinks the global financial crisis has affected the stock market.
“There’s no other way to explain this. Our companies are export-oriented. They did not get good returns due to the dollar crisis. The investors might foresee a fall in earnings of the exporters.”
“Import cost is rising, and issues with letters of credit due to a rise in dollar prices hampered imports. If this continues, the companies will face problems in production. Share prices won’t rise in such a situation,” Tanzia added.