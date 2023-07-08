China ends Ant Group's regulatory revamp with nearly $1 billion fine

The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), a new government body under the State Council, is now the primary regulator to grant Ant the key license, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The NFRA did not respond to a request for comment.

For the broader technology sector, the fine marks a key step towards the conclusion of China's bruising crackdown on private enterprises, which began with the scrapping of Ant's IPO in late 2020 and has subsequently wiped billions off the market value of several companies.

Moves by the Chinese government to "finalise penalties, clarify its expectations, and draw clear compliance boundaries are key to stabilising private sector confidence," said Rukim Kuang, founder of Beijing-based Lens Consulting.

FOLLOWS MA'S RETURN TO CHINA

Founded by billionaire Jack Ma, Ant operates China's ubiquitous mobile payment app Alipay and undertakes consumer lending and insurance products distribution among other businesses. In mid-2020, before its IPO was pulled, it was valued by some investors at more than $300 billion.

Since April 2021, Ant has been formally undergoing a sweeping business restructuring, which includes turning itself into a financial holding company that would subject it to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

Jeffrey Towson, a partner of TechMoat consulting, said Ant would have a "fantastic" growth path going forward now as its regulatory issues, which mainly impacted its domestic payment and credit businesses, were resolved.

"Alipay+ is now going international. Ant's tech services business is also very well positioned for B2B contracts," he said.

The announcement of the fine comes soon after China appointed central bank Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng as the bank's party secretary, a move two policy sources said would be a prelude to appointing him governor.

Pan is one of the main regulatory officials overseeing Ant's revamp and has attended several meetings with the company about the fine and the revamp, according to the sources.

The PBOC did not respond to a request for comment on Pan's role.

The sources had earlier said that the fine on Ant had been revised to at least 8 billion yuan. Reuters reported in April that Chinese regulators were considering fining Ant about 5 billion yuan, a lower sum than what they initially had in mind.

Ant's fine is the largest regulatory penalty imposed on a Chinese internet company since ride-hailing major Didi Global was fined $1.2 billion by China's cybersecurity regulator last year.

Alibaba was fined a record 18 billion yuan in 2021 for antitrust violations.