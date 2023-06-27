CALLS FOR CAUTION

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private army that has fought some of Russia's bloodiest battles in the Ukraine war, led the armed revolt after he alleged a huge number of his fighters had been killed in friendly fire.

But the mercenary leader abruptly called the uprising off on Saturday evening as his fighters approached Moscow while facing virtually no resistance during a dash of nearly 800 km (500 miles).

China did not comment as the crisis unfolded, but released a statement on Sunday when Foreign Minister Qin Gang hosted a surprise meeting with Russia's deputy foreign minister in Beijing.

At the heart of China and Russia's relations is a shared opposition to what they see as a world dominated by the United States and the expansion of the NATO military alliance that threatens their security.

After securing an unprecedented third term as president earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first overseas trip to Moscow to meet his "dear friend" Putin.

While nationalistic commentators in state-run Chinese tabloids cheered Putin's swift efforts to stamp out the rebellion, even some in China - where critical speech is tightly controlled - have started to question Beijing's bet on Russia.

China "will be more cautious with its words and actions about Russia", said Shanghai-based international relations expert Shen Dingli.

Some Chinese scholars have gone even further.

Yang Jun, a professor at Beijing's China University of Political Science and Law, wrote a commentary published on Saturday that called for China to directly support Ukraine to avoid being "dragged into a quagmire of war by Russia".

"With the development of the current situation and the trend of the war...(China) should further adjust its position on Russia and Ukraine, make its attitude clearer, and decisively stand on the side of the victors of history," he wrote in Chinese-language Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

It was unclear if Yang's article was written before the Wagner rebellion and he did not respond to requests for an interview from Reuters.

Other China-based academics, however, said Beijing would not change its stance on Russia as a result of the incident.