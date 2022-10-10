Bangladesh exchanges open trading in treasury bonds

Bangladesh has started trading in government bonds and bills on a trial basis on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges. In the hour after trading began at 9:30 am on Monday, no transactions involving the government securities were recorded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website.

Over 250 treasury bonds are listed for trading. Brokerage houses have not yet received word on when these securities will begin trading regularly. Government securities are traded separately on the DSE and CSE websites.

On Aug 3, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said government securities would start trading after official formalities were completed, adding that some regulations have to be followed on the matter.