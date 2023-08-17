Bangladesh Bank uncovers rampant under-invoicing to dodge tariffs, duties

"Importers are using Hundi [illegal channels] to pay the product’s real value and evade import tariff. As a result, the state exchequer is losing millions in tariff it is entitled to,” Mezbaul, an executive director, said.

Commercial bank executives were asked at the meeting to increase monitoring during the letter of credit, or LC, opening process, said Selim R F Hussain, CEO and managing director of BRAC Bank Ltd.



He attended the meeting also in his capacity as chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh , or ABB .

It was Selim who, in May this year, during the unveiling of Banking Sector Outlook - 2023, drew attention to the issue and accused large conglomerates of being involved in under-invoicing.