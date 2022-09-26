Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire at end of 2023

The British consumer products maker said its board would start a formal search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Unilever's search begins at a time of soaring food and energy prices which are hitting household budgets and hurting consumer confidence. The company will be looking for a new CEO at the same time as rival Reckitt, the maker of Dettol products and Finish dish soap.

Unilever has had a rocky start to the year after mounting three bids for the consumer health arm of GlaxoSmithKline, - one for as much as 50 billion pounds ($53.14 billion).

The move was met with disapproval from shareholders, some of whom also criticised Unilever for prioritising sustainability over core growth.

"This may signal more welcome future change at Unilever," Tineke Frikee, fund manager at Unilever investor Waverton Asset Management, said.