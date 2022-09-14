Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has reached an agreement to settle a labour dispute at its Malaysian factory with migrant workers who alleged unpaid wages and benefits, the company and five former workers told Reuters.

Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire makers, declined to say how much it paid out, but the workers said settlement agreements signed this year ranged from about 50,000 ringgit ($11,061.95) to 200,000 ringgit ($44,247.79) per worker depending on the length of their employment.

The workers, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak about the settlement, said the net compensation they received was less than that because of taxes and lawyer fees.

The total settlement amount exceeded the original claim of around 5 million ringgit, said the workers' lawyer Chandra Segaran Rajandran, though he declined to go into specifics, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

The settlement covers several lawsuits filed against Goodyear by a total of 184 current and former workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar in Malaysia's industrial court since 2019.

In an email, Goodyear said the settlement was in accordance with the terms of the court rulings and followed an outside accounting analysis of compensation.