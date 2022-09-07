Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry

More than 90% of medium-sized German companies see rising energy and raw materials prices as a major or existential threat, a survey showed on Wednesday, highlighting the growing risks for Germany's "Mittelstand" which forms the backbone of the economy.

After benefiting from cheap Russian gas for decades, industry in Europe's largest economy is facing a crunch as Russia cuts supplies, pushing energy suppliers to purchase gas at spiking market prices and pass those costs on to consumers.

In a survey by Germany's BDI industry association of 593 companies, which took place from mid-August until early September, more than a third said their existence was under threat due to rising prices, up from 23% in February.