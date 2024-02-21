Export orders worth Tk 3.92bn received at Dhaka International Trade Fair

It was announced at the closing ceremony of the trade fair on Tuesday that export orders worth about $356 million were received at this year's fair, which is approximately Tk 3.92 billion in Bangladeshi currency.

The export orders received this year are about 17.25 percent higher than last year.

Last year, export orders worth about Tk 3 billion were received at the trade fair. It was announced at the ceremony that products worth about Tk 1.5 billion were sold at this year's fair. Last time, products worth Tk 1 billion were sold.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 28th session of the trade fair on Jan 21 at the multi-purpose hall of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony of the fair on Tuesday was the State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu.

At the ceremony, he said, "We have adopted a special plan. We want to bring up at least 68,000 skilled artisans and entrepreneurs from 68,000 villages, one product from one village. With ten more people each, we can create more than 600,000 new entrepreneurs and workers."

"In this way, the government has set a goal to bring up skilled artisans based on products in the country over the next year."